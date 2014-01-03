Regional Roundtable

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published January 3, 2014 at 2:00 PM EST
Too early to talk politics? Not in battleground Ohio. The race for Governor and for County Executive heat up with new names seeking to supplant current office holders. We'll discuss the possibilities. Also on the Sound of Ideas, an even more scrutinized seat is open: Head Coach for the Cleveland Browns. That happened after the release of the first year leader that stunned pllayers and fans alike. We'll also look at the impact made by a local foundation 100 years after it was formed. Join us at nine - on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU
Karen Kasler, chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

