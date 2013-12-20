© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Regional Roundup

Published December 20, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

The ponies are running and slot machine reels are spinning as Northeast Ohio's newest gambling house opens. Who really wins? We'll check in on the Northfield racino. A federal judge says his Christmas gift could be deciding whether Ohio will recognize same-sex marriages on death certificates. It's a case being watched nationally by the legal and gay communities. And we'll recap the news from nomination week at the rock hall is your favorite nominee now an inductee? Join host Rick Jackson for the reporters' roundtable Friday on The Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU
Karen Kasler,chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox