Weekly Regional Roundup

The ponies are running and slot machine reels are spinning as Northeast Ohio's newest gambling house opens. Who really wins? We'll check in on the Northfield racino. A federal judge says his Christmas gift could be deciding whether Ohio will recognize same-sex marriages on death certificates. It's a case being watched nationally by the legal and gay communities. And we'll recap the news from nomination week at the rock hall is your favorite nominee now an inductee? Join host Rick Jackson for the reporters' roundtable Friday on The Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, digital editor, reporter, WKSU

Karen Kasler,chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Christopher Quinn, vice-president of content, Northeast Ohio Media Group

