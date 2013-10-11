Journalists' Roundtable: Abortion Measures Go to Court
ACLU SUES OVER ABORTION PROVISIONS
STATE EDUCATORS BEGIN HEARINGS ON COMMON CORE
BIG FRACKING PRODUCT REFINERY TO BE BUILT IN ASHTABULA
GLOBAL CENTER FOR HEALTH INNOVATION OPENS
Other topics:
Willoughby-Eastlake schools studying possible cuts
Massillon fiscal emergency
Lakewood to provide domestic partner benefits
Appeals court rules on chemotherapy for Amish girl
Steubenville indictment related to rape case
New Cuyahoga corruption indictment
Akron-based blimp flies off into the sunsetKaren Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business