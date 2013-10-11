© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Journalists' Roundtable: Abortion Measures Go to Court

Published October 11, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

ACLU SUES OVER ABORTION PROVISIONS
STATE EDUCATORS BEGIN HEARINGS ON COMMON CORE
BIG FRACKING PRODUCT REFINERY TO BE BUILT IN ASHTABULA
GLOBAL CENTER FOR HEALTH INNOVATION OPENS
Other topics:

Willoughby-Eastlake schools studying possible cuts
Massillon fiscal emergency
Lakewood to provide domestic partner benefits
Appeals court rules on chemotherapy for Amish girl
Steubenville indictment related to rape case
New Cuyahoga corruption indictment
Akron-based blimp flies off into the sunsetKaren Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Vice President of Content, Northeast Ohio Media Group
Jay Miller, reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox