Reporters' Roundtable 5/31

One Ohio group is actively pushing marijuana legalization, and has secured support of a prominent state Representative. But the final decision could be yours. There's a plan in place to use oil and gas drilling proceeds - to demolish abandoned houses. It's an idea that's helping clean up one of Northeast Ohio's most blighted communities. And the Browns announce their first line-up... not for the football season - but of a preseason party for the fans - featuring a big name rocker. Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning at nine - on The Sound Of Ideas.

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau