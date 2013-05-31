© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 5/31

Published May 31, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

One Ohio group is actively pushing marijuana legalization, and has secured support of a prominent state Representative. But the final decision could be yours. There's a plan in place to use oil and gas drilling proceeds - to demolish abandoned houses. It's an idea that's helping clean up one of Northeast Ohio's most blighted communities. And the Browns announce their first line-up... not for the football season - but of a preseason party for the fans - featuring a big name rocker. Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning at nine - on The Sound Of Ideas.

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable