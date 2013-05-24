Reporters' Roundtable 5/24

Critics argue safety is not top of mind when it comes to $100 tickets for blowing a traffic signal - yet Cleveland looks to more than double its stationary red light cameras. Friday morning on the Sound of Ideas - we'll be discussing the week's top stories. From traffic cameras - to who's out and who's in at the statehouse, and how that decision was shaped by the race for the top seat in Cuyahoga County. Join host Rick Jackson at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Jay Miller, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal