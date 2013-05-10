Reporters' Roundtable 5/10

The Cleveland man who turned his home into a prison is the prisoner today. Arial Castro entered no plea as he stood in court - hands cuffed head and eyes down. Two of the kiddnappping and rape victims went home after a decade of isolation - one remains in the hospital. The mayor has a message for police - and the media. The bitter and the sweet on the reporters roundtable - join host David Molpus Friday at nine on 90.3. M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau