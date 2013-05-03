Reporters' Roundtable 5/3

Republicans float a "Right to Work" balloon; but more powerful Republicans quickly shoot it down. School districts seek new taxes and tell voters not to bank on state money. Part-time faculty at the University of Akron say they're getting a bum deal. Another Northeast Ohio hospital targets smokers. And news that a "privatized" state agency prefers former government employees. All up for discussion on the reporters' roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Ida Lieszkovszky, Reporter, State Impact Ohio

