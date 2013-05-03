© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 5/3

Published May 3, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
Republicans float a "Right to Work" balloon; but more powerful Republicans quickly shoot it down. School districts seek new taxes and tell voters not to bank on state money. Part-time faculty at the University of Akron say they're getting a bum deal. Another Northeast Ohio hospital targets smokers. And news that a "privatized" state agency prefers former government employees. All up for discussion on the reporters' roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal
Ida Lieszkovszky, Reporter, State Impact Ohio

