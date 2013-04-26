Reporters' Roundtable 4/26

A little more than half way through his first term as county executive, Ed FitzGerald kicks off a bid for governor. Ohio lawmakers say Medicaid expansion is dead ....and alive. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reaches out to customers his truck stop company allegedly swindled. And the Cavs owner reaches back in time for a new coach. Join host David Molpus for the reporters' roundtable - Friday at 9 on 90.3

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau