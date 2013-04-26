© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 4/26

Published April 26, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
A little more than half way through his first term as county executive, Ed FitzGerald kicks off a bid for governor. Ohio lawmakers say Medicaid expansion is dead ....and alive. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reaches out to customers his truck stop company allegedly swindled. And the Cavs owner reaches back in time for a new coach. Join host David Molpus for the reporters' roundtable - Friday at 9 on 90.3

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

