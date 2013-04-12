© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable 4/12

Published April 12, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
The Ohio House takes a hatchet to much of the Kasich budget proposal. Is it time for the Governor to cut a deal, or play out his hand with the Republican controlled legislature? NASA Glenn gets funded to work on a spaceship that could track an asteroid. And there is finger-pointing in Medina over the school superintendent's salary and benefits. Join host David Molpus for those stories and more Friday at 9 on the reporters' roundtable.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

