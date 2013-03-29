© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 3/29

Published March 29, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

City council president Martin Sweeney fires back at those who say he ruled the changes of Cleveland's ward boundaries with an iron fist. Plus we'll take a look at the debate over one superintendent's compensation in Medina and why the air show won't be back until 2014. And do the rights of a county trump the religious beliefs of its residents? Join the Sound of Ideas reporter's roundtable with host Rick Jackson Friday at nine on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
David Knox, Managing Editor, The Medina Gazette

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable