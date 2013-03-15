© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 3/15

Published March 15, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
mic.jpg

The Justice Department is investigating the Cleveland Police Department - to determine, among other things, whether police routinely use "excessive force." The Mayor says he welcomes it. The Steubenville teen rape trial gets underway. What might parents learn from it? The jury delivers a guilty verdict comes in the Craigslist killer case. Join host David Molpus Friday at 9.
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

