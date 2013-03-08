Reporters' Roundtable 3/8

On the Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable - We look at the future of a Cleveland Council member who now faces a third DUI charge in eight years - what's next for Zach Reed? Strongsville is in an uproar as the teachers' strike reaches the end of its first week. A priest is excommunicated from the Cleveland Catholic Diocese. And the Governor and Auditor of Ohio go head-to-head over the JobsOhio program. Join host Rick Jackson Friday morning at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.

M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

