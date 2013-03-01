© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 3/1/13

Published March 1, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
Chardon memorializes its fallen students - one year after their murder. The shooter spares the community a trial with a guilty plea. The Cleveland Clinic is in talks to expand its presence in the region east, west and south. Governor Kasich gets a boost from his latest job approval ratings. And ...In a bid for attendance, the Cleveland Indians take aim at the belly. Stories for this week's reporters' roundtable with host David Molpus Friday at 9 on 90.3
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

