Reporters' Roundtable 2/15

Published February 15, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
It's Saint Valentine's Week - and the Cleveland Browns -new owner opts for a long-distance romance with his football team....going home to rekindle the love he'd left behind. We'll discuss Jimmy Haslam's plan to split time between his empires. Among other stories, we'll also look at the no-love-lost sniping between the state's governor and treasurer... each claiming to know the truth about up to $13 Billion in Medicaid savings. Join host Rick Jackson for the Reporter's Roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Vince Bertonaschi, Owner of Vince’s Meats and President of the Westside Market Tenants Association

