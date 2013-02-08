Reporters' Roundtable 2/8

Governor Kasich wants to extend the state sales tax to pet care, books on your computer, funerals, - 82 previously untaxed services in all. His new budget also calls for various tax cuts. The Governor's new formula for aid to schools has some people stumped. Some affluent suburban districts get more while some of the poorest don't and - the Attorney General squares off with Cleveland police. It's the reporter's roundtable with host David Molpus Friday at 9.M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau