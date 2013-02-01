© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable 2/1

Published February 1, 2013 at 2:00 PM EST
Governor Kasich unveils a new school funding plan. Among the questions it’s expected to answer: How will the new funding formula change the way state dollars are apportioned? Will schools be any less dependent on local property taxes? Also in the news - A judge throws out a 15 year old murder conviction. Democrats weigh bids for a gubernatorial run. Fire shuts down a Cleveland landmark. It's the reporters' roundtable with host David Molpus. Join us Friday at 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, Reporter, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Jim Siegel, Reporter, The Columbus Dispatch

