Reporters' Roundtable 1/4

Congress reached an agreement on the fiscal cliff but how did Northeast Ohio legislators vote and how do you feel about the deal they reached? Is it another case of kicking the can down the road and can we expect more from the 113th Congress? Plus, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is looking for a new coach; Ohio teachers sign up for firearms training; and the Governor continues to make his case for a frack tax. It's the first Friday reporters' roundtable of the new year. Join host Karen Kasler Friday at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau