Reporters' Roundtable 2/24

Published February 24, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
mic.jpg

The Jimmy Dimora trial screeched to a halt this week, then started up again, then stopped. Then started. Will the interruptions hurt his defense? Our weekly roundtable will cover it and some politics, too. Former Governor Ted Strickland is co-chair of president Obama's re-election campaign in Ohio -- he'll join us. Also, the Supreme Court says that if you think something is too loud, it probably is. Does that include campaign commercials? Friday at 9 on 90.3.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

