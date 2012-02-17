Reporters' Roundtable 2/17

Get set to roll those bones! Cleveland will be the first city in Ohio to open its casino doors- betting on a May 14 grand opening. Also on the reporters' roundtable a look at results from a new poll that shows Kasich's approval rating on the upswing; Rick Santorum has an edge over Mitt Romney; and voters favor making Ohio a right-to-work state. Plus analysis from Frank Russo's testimony in the Jimmy Dimora case. What the disgraced county auditor said about his former friend and colleague. Friday at 9 on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau