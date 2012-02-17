© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable 2/17

Published February 17, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
mic.jpg
mic.jpg

Get set to roll those bones! Cleveland will be the first city in Ohio to open its casino doors- betting on a May 14 grand opening. Also on the reporters' roundtable a look at results from a new poll that shows Kasich's approval rating on the upswing; Rick Santorum has an edge over Mitt Romney; and voters favor making Ohio a right-to-work state. Plus analysis from Frank Russo's testimony in the Jimmy Dimora case. What the disgraced county auditor said about his former friend and colleague. Friday at 9 on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable