Reporters' Roundtable 2/10

The U.S. Supreme Court says the state can no longer be trusted, and pulls the needle from the arms of Ohio's death row inmates... putting a hold on some scheduled executions. We'll look at the ruling's impact. We'll also hear about some charities, veterans groups and taverns, worried about the impact of the new casinos. And we'll decipher Mayor Jackson's reformation package for Cleveland's Schools. That's Friday morning at 9, on the Sound of Ideas.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU