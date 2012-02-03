© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 2/3/12

Published February 3, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
It's another week of "can-you-believe-its?" in the county corruption trial. Plus Jim Tressel moves to Akron, taking a job created just for him. And ODOT'S Transportation Review Advisory Council slams shut the door on Cleveland's innerbelt appeal - but the fights' not over yet. That and much more... Friday morning - on the Sound of Ideas.M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

