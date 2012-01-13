© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Journalists' Roundtable

Published January 13, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
Cuyahoga County tells some workers they've been overcompensated for too long - and it ends now... Nearly 100 people will 'keep' their jobs, but at vastly reduced salaries. The cuts come as those workers' former boss and Commissioner Jimmy Dimora goes to trial seeking to clear his name on federal corruption charges. We'll recount the first day in court. Incinerator Wars are breaking out in Cleveland and what's safe according to area residents may not be the same as what experts say..

Those and other stories on the reporter's roundtable, Friday, on The Sound of Ideas...
Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio
M.L. Schultze, news director, WKSU
Chris Quinn,assistant managing editor,The Plain Dealer

