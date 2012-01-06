© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 1/6

Published January 6, 2012 at 2:00 PM EST
Lawyers are picking the jury in the Jimmy Dimora corruption trial. Prosecutors plan to take aim at the prime target of a the years long federal probe into public graft. If you bet on the Horseshoe Cleveland Casino opening as planned in March, you lose. There's a new snag. And President Obama visits Shaker Heights to announce an end-around to make Richard Cordray the country's top consumer watchdog. It's all fodder for the weekly news roundtable. Join us, Friday at 9 on the Sound of Ideas.Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

