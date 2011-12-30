Friday Reporters' Roundtable: Year in Review

In 2011 Ohioans did some serious talking about public policy change that affects the pocketbook - from how best to spur economic development and balance budgets - to consideration of a major overhaul of collective bargaining. In some ways the ground shifted; in others...it decidedly did not. Regionally, it was also a year of fast-paced culture change for county government and a surprising twist in the Cuyahoga County corruption saga. Join us for the Sound of Ideas year in review show Friday at 9 on 90.3

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau