The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/23

Published December 23, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
The EPA drops the hammer on utility companies, demanding plant emission improvements. Among the hardest hit will be three of the largest suppliers; all of which, are Ohio based. We'll be examining what the EPA order requires and what it will cost. We'll also consider Ohio's high flying governor - and why his favored method of travel is drawing so much 'Air Time". Join us - Friday morning at nine, on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Joe Vardon, Statehouse Reporter, The Columbus Dispatch
Doug Lesmerises, Sports Reporter, The Plain Dealer

