Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/16

The Ohio House approves a revised redistricting map paving the way for a single primary. Mark your calendars- Ohioans will vote March 6. And the heartbeat bill comes to a screeching halt after "more confusion than consensus" says Sen. President Tom Niehouse. A Cleveland Heights boy put in foster care because of his weight will now live temporarily with his uncle. Plus the latest on Browns quarterback Colt McCoy's concussion. Join us for the Friday reporters' roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Bud Shaw, Sports Writer, The Plain Dealer