The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/16

Published December 16, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg

The Ohio House approves a revised redistricting map paving the way for a single primary. Mark your calendars- Ohioans will vote March 6. And the heartbeat bill comes to a screeching halt after "more confusion than consensus" says Sen. President Tom Niehouse. A Cleveland Heights boy put in foster care because of his weight will now live temporarily with his uncle. Plus the latest on Browns quarterback Colt McCoy's concussion. Join us for the Friday reporters' roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Bud Shaw, Sports Writer, The Plain Dealer

The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable