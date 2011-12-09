Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/9

Ohio's Congressional Election attracts national attention. And the site of the region's worst criminal case is no more. We'll discuss those developments on the reporter's roundtable this week - as well as the corporate tax deals which have secured thousands of jobs for the region...some of which could help change the face of downtown Cleveland. Plus six bands are new inductees for the Rock Hall... with the ceremonies back in Cleveland next spring. That's Friday morning at nine - on 90.3.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU