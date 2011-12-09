© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/9

Published December 9, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Ohio's Congressional Election attracts national attention. And the site of the region's worst criminal case is no more. We'll discuss those developments on the reporter's roundtable this week - as well as the corporate tax deals which have secured thousands of jobs for the region...some of which could help change the face of downtown Cleveland. Plus six bands are new inductees for the Rock Hall... with the ceremonies back in Cleveland next spring. That's Friday morning at nine - on 90.3.

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable