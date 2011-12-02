© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable 12/2

Published December 2, 2011 at 2:00 PM EST
Payroll abuse at the Cleveland Fire Department including 28 firefighters who called in sick on Thanksgiving. What message are they sending in the wake of Issue 2? State Senator Nina Turner files paper work to challenge Congresswoman Marcia Fudge in 2012. Plus, Chiquita moves its headquarters to Charlotte North Carolina while Ohio steps up its effort to bring Sears to the state. It's the Friday reporters roundtable. Join us this with your questions Friday at 9 on 90.3Karen Kasler, Host
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Stan Bullard, Senior Reporter, Crains
Bill Hershey, Reporter, Dayton Daily News

