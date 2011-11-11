November 11 Reporters' Roundtable

The votes are in. Issue two is dead in the water. Democrats are pumped. Governor Kasich is “taking a breather” – What does it all mean for 2012? And while voters came out en masse to repeal Issue 2, they also voted by a landslide to preserve their "freedom to choose their health care." Confusion over wording or a legitimate repudiation of federally mandated health care? We'll discuss. Plus a surprise on red light cameras in East Cleveland. Join us Friday morning at 9 on 90.3.

M. L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

David Molpus, Executive Editor, WCPN

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau