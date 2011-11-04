© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday's Reporters Roundtable

Published November 4, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
micros01.jpg
micros01.jpg

This week saw new developments with Ohio's redistricting squabbles, SB5, and exotic animals legislation. Host Rick Jackson and his guest panel of journalists will review the latest on these issues, as well as provide a preview of several mayoral races across the state. Tune in and join the discussion, Friday at 9am on 90.3M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
Jim Siegel, Reporter, The Columbus Dispatch

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Brian Bull
See stories by Brian Bull