Friday's Reporters Roundtable
This week saw new developments with Ohio's redistricting squabbles, SB5, and exotic animals legislation. Host Rick Jackson and his guest panel of journalists will review the latest on these issues, as well as provide a preview of several mayoral races across the state. Tune in and join the discussion, Friday at 9am on 90.3M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
Jim Siegel, Reporter, The Columbus Dispatch