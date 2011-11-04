Friday's Reporters Roundtable

This week saw new developments with Ohio's redistricting squabbles, SB5, and exotic animals legislation. Host Rick Jackson and his guest panel of journalists will review the latest on these issues, as well as provide a preview of several mayoral races across the state. Tune in and join the discussion, Friday at 9am on 90.3M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

Jim Siegel, Reporter, The Columbus Dispatch

