SOI: Friday Reporters Roundtable

Published October 21, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Tigers and lions marauding thru Muskingum? Only after fences and cages at a homemade zoo were breached by four dozen wild animals. But the aftermath is what people are talking about. Our weekly reporter's roundtable edition of the Sound of Ideas will share insights on the Zanesville zoo, as well as check in on the Ohio Statehouse, where battles over Issue 2 and Issue 3 continue. And an ex-cleveland council member pleads guilty to taking a bribe. That's on the next Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9am, on 90.3.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Mark Niquette, State and Local Government Reporter, Bloomberg News Columbus Bureau

