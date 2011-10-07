© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published October 7, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
1007micros01.jpg
1007micros01.jpg

The Occupy Cleveland effort gets underway, with a downtown rally. It might not match Manhattan's...but will local protesters gain a toehold on the North Coast? Also up for roundtable discussion and your calls, County Executive Ed Fitzgerald's politics or a paycheck edict for county employees...who double as council members or party operatives in their hometowns. And how crucial is early balloting in Ohio? Join ideastream's Rick Jackson and several northeast Ohio journalists for the Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9am, on 90.3.
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Brian Bull
See stories by Brian Bull