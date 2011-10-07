Friday Reporters' Roundtable

The Occupy Cleveland effort gets underway, with a downtown rally. It might not match Manhattan's...but will local protesters gain a toehold on the North Coast? Also up for roundtable discussion and your calls, County Executive Ed Fitzgerald's politics or a paycheck edict for county employees...who double as council members or party operatives in their hometowns. And how crucial is early balloting in Ohio? Join ideastream's Rick Jackson and several northeast Ohio journalists for the Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9am, on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

