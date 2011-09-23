© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporter's Roundtable

Published September 23, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
More detailed regional poverty statistics released this week shed light on the struggles of many Northeast Ohioans. Join Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and a panel of Northeast Ohio journalists as they review this and the other major news stories of this past week, including potential closings of local USPS mail processing centers, the promise of over 200,000 jobs in shale gas drilling, and complete and green streets legislation.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

