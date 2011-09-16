Friday Reporters' Roundtable

The House has already passed a plan to redraw the congressional map, which will leave two Ohio representatives out of a job. Join ideastream Executive Editor David Molpus and a panel of Northeast Ohio journalists as they review this and the other major news stories of this past week, including the ruling on lakefront property rights, Kasich's openness to producing a new budget next year, and the story of the 'Amish Bernie Madoff'.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

