The Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 16, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
The House has already passed a plan to redraw the congressional map, which will leave two Ohio representatives out of a job. Join ideastream Executive Editor David Molpus and a panel of Northeast Ohio journalists as they review this and the other major news stories of this past week, including the ruling on lakefront property rights, Kasich's openness to producing a new budget next year, and the story of the 'Amish Bernie Madoff'.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

