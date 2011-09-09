Friday Reporters' Roundtable

The President lays out his proposal to kick start the job market - we'll gauge Ohio's reaction to the plan. Join ideastream Executive Editor David Molpus and a panel of Northeast Ohio journalists as they review this and the other major news stories of this past week, including the firefighter "ad wars," doctors who are paid by drug companies to give speeches, and the Akron mom who got her felony conviction reduced by the Governor.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business