© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 9, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
0804mic.jpg
0804mic.jpg

The President lays out his proposal to kick start the job market - we'll gauge Ohio's reaction to the plan. Join ideastream Executive Editor David Molpus and a panel of Northeast Ohio journalists as they review this and the other major news stories of this past week, including the firefighter "ad wars," doctors who are paid by drug companies to give speeches, and the Akron mom who got her felony conviction reduced by the Governor.Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett