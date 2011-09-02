Friday Reporters' Roundtable

If the sentence, 'he makes how much???' echoed through your offices this week - chances are good someone was looking at the new web site that reveals the salary of every public employee in Ohio. Our panel of journalists weighs in on the furor that followed. You'll also hear about the state's "partial" success in unloading its aging prison buildings, and we'll give you a ringside perspective on the verbal fisticuffs between the Secretary of State, and the Cuyahoga County Executive. Host Rick Jackson invites you to join in on the Sound of Ideas reporter's roundtable, Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3, or you can watch us live on the web at wcpn.org.

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau