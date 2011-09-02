© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 2, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
0804mic.jpg
0804mic.jpg

If the sentence, 'he makes how much???' echoed through your offices this week - chances are good someone was looking at the new web site that reveals the salary of every public employee in Ohio. Our panel of journalists weighs in on the furor that followed. You'll also hear about the state's "partial" success in unloading its aging prison buildings, and we'll give you a ringside perspective on the verbal fisticuffs between the Secretary of State, and the Cuyahoga County Executive. Host Rick Jackson invites you to join in on the Sound of Ideas reporter's roundtable, Friday morning at 9:00 on 90.3, or you can watch us live on the web at wcpn.org.
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett