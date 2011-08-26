© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 26, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Despite an increase in jobs created, Ohio's jobless rate hits the 9 percent mark again, while the state turns down $176-million in aid for the unemployed. Cuyahoga County considers domestic partner benefits. Summit County may ban civil servants from partisan political activity --- a state law requirement. High School graduation rates go up in Cleveland, but maybe not for long. Join ideastream Executive Editor David Molpus and a panel of journalists as they review the week's top stories. Plus, a terrorism expert discusses the state of US security as we approach the 10th anniversary of September 11. We'll explore the meaning behind the headlines, Friday morning at 9:00.
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Bill Braniff, Instructor at the U.S. Military Academy's Combating Terrorism Center

