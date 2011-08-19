© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published August 19, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Governor Kasich used GOP muscle to push through a controversial collective bargaining law. Now, as pressure builds for repeal, the Governor says he's ready to make a deal. Your next walk through that airport scanner will be a little less revealing. Firearms sales appear to be on the rise; Summit County takes a record dive in property values; and a former Cleveland baseball hero still thrills the local fans. Friday morning at 9 on the Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable,

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kassler, Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

