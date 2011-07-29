© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 29, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

It's official- Ohioans will vote this November on whether they want to participate in the national health care overhaul. Mitt Romney makes his first campaign stop in Ohio. Governor Kasich weighs in on the debt ceiling negotiations taking place in Washington. And pay for top officials is called into question more inflated salaries come to light at the taxpayer-subsidized MetroHealth System. Those are just some of the stories we'll tackle on the reporters' roundtable. Join us Friday morning at 9 for The Sound of Ideas - on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Michel Martin, Host, "Tell Me More"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable