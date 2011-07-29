Friday Reporters' Roundtable

It's official- Ohioans will vote this November on whether they want to participate in the national health care overhaul. Mitt Romney makes his first campaign stop in Ohio. Governor Kasich weighs in on the debt ceiling negotiations taking place in Washington. And pay for top officials is called into question more inflated salaries come to light at the taxpayer-subsidized MetroHealth System. Those are just some of the stories we'll tackle on the reporters' roundtable. Join us Friday morning at 9 for The Sound of Ideas - on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Michel Martin, Host, "Tell Me More"