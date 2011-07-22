© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 22, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
A new poll says Ohioans almost universally reject the idea of mandatory health care - and the man who's leading the drive for Ohio to opt out.... could not be happier. That's one of several stories our panel of reporters looks into - along with the Anthony Sowell trial, Richard Cordray's new federal job, and the resignation of Robert Mecklenborg. Join us Friday morning at 9 for The Sound of Ideas - on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

