Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Angry over losing some parishes, Cleveland Catholics have protested, picketed, and tried persuading the Diocese to reconsider. Now, they may be getting help. Rome will study how Churches here were closed, which a local professor says could provide the cooling off protestors needed. Friday the Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable also examines the State Supreme Court ruling on same sex parenting --- and we'll take time to talk with Senator Rob Portman. Join the conversation at 9, on 90.3.

