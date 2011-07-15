© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 15, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Angry over losing some parishes, Cleveland Catholics have protested, picketed, and tried persuading the Diocese to reconsider. Now, they may be getting help. Rome will study how Churches here were closed, which a local professor says could provide the cooling off protestors needed. Friday the Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable also examines the State Supreme Court ruling on same sex parenting --- and we'll take time to talk with Senator Rob Portman. Join the conversation at 9, on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Sen. Rob Portman

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable