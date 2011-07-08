Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Do changes in Ohio’s election law make the voting process more secure, or do they put up unnecessary barriers to voting? Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas, our roundtable analyzes the changes and how they might affect how you vote. Also, when you do vote, you might be asked whether you should be able to opt out of the federal health care plan enacted last year. And Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he may push to have some district schools converted to charters. These and other stories, along with your comments and questions. Join us Friday at 9 on 90.3. M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine