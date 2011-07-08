© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 8, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
microphone.jpg
microphone.jpg

Do changes in Ohio’s election law make the voting process more secure, or do they put up unnecessary barriers to voting? Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas, our roundtable analyzes the changes and how they might affect how you vote. Also, when you do vote, you might be asked whether you should be able to opt out of the federal health care plan enacted last year. And Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he may push to have some district schools converted to charters. These and other stories, along with your comments and questions. Join us Friday at 9 on 90.3. M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Jo Ingles, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Erick Trickey, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable