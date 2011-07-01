© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published July 1, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Ohio has a new $55 billion budget, but it's nothing like the old one. Changes are in store for local governments, school systems, state prisons and much more. One city reaches a compromise with the Cleveland Clinic over services, while another prepares to take the big hospital to court. And we'll hear about a Cleveland suburb’s decision to essentially ban children, from one of its most popular areas. It's the reporter's roundtable Friday morning on the Sound of Ideas.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

