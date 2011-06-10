Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Ohio hemorrhages jobs this week, most from large companies where workers had once planned long futures. Other workers learn their jobs will still exist... but they'll be somewhere new. A major East Side health care facility is targeted for closing prompting bitter outcries from the mayors of several cities. The Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable discusses a rough week on the job front, and takes your calls - Friday morning at 9, on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Brad Dicken, Reporter, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram