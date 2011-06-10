© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 10, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Ohio hemorrhages jobs this week, most from large companies where workers had once planned long futures. Other workers learn their jobs will still exist... but they'll be somewhere new. A major East Side health care facility is targeted for closing prompting bitter outcries from the mayors of several cities. The Sound of Ideas reporters' roundtable discusses a rough week on the job front, and takes your calls - Friday morning at 9, on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Assistant Managing Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Brad Dicken, Reporter, Elyria Chronicle-Telegram

