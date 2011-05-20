© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published May 20, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Cleveland slashes 300 plus jobs from its municipal payroll - with Mayor Jackson saying the losses are a direct result of Governor Kasich's policies. Cuyahoga County Executive Ed FitzGerald shares his concerns about the proposed state budget, in testimony to the Ohio Senate Finance Committee. We’ll also discuss the Cavaliers’ NBA draft luck, longtime community leader Rev. Dr. Marvin McMickle’s decision to leave the city and the circumstances surrounding Anthony Sowell’s missing DNA. Those stories and your phone calls on the Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9 on 90.3.


Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

