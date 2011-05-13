Friday Journalists' Roundtable

Ohio’s future casino operators are upset over the state’s plan to tax them on winners’ payouts, and have stopped construction of the facilities in protest. We’ll ask our panel to parse the debate. Also the Governor has another tax cut in mind, but he hasn’t said exactly where; Cleveland school veterans cash in on sick time; and division over a new Walmart in Summit County. Those stories and your phone calls on the Sound of Ideas, Friday at 9 on 90.3. Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

Doug Oplinger, Managing Editor, Akron Beacon Journal

