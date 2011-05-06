Friday Journalists' Roundtable

The House is expected to pass its version of the next biennial budget Thursday evening. We’ll review the important changes made to Governor Kasich’s spending plan, and look ahead as the Senate goes to work on it. Also, after Tuesday’s election we found out school levies are still not particularly popular, and a few mayors feel the discontent of their residents. And a talk with the new President of the American Bar Association who joins us in studio tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Stephen Zack, President, American Bar Association