Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Journalists' Roundtable

Published May 6, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
The House is expected to pass its version of the next biennial budget Thursday evening. We’ll review the important changes made to Governor Kasich’s spending plan, and look ahead as the Senate goes to work on it. Also, after Tuesday’s election we found out school levies are still not particularly popular, and a few mayors feel the discontent of their residents. And a talk with the new President of the American Bar Association who joins us in studio tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Stephen Zack, President, American Bar Association

