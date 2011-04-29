© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Friday Journalists' Roundtable

Published April 29, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
About a thousand amendments were introduced in the Ohio house that would add to or change Governor Kasich’s proposed budget. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas Journalists Roundtable we’ll look at some of the major ones, whether they survived, and why or why not. Also, plans for layoffs are taking shape in cities and school districts enacting dramatic cuts. Another big corruption arrest in Cuyahoga County, and healthy foods become policy in the city of Cleveland. Join the discussion tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Andy Baskin, Sports Anchor, WEWS

