Friday Journalists' Roundtable

About a thousand amendments were introduced in the Ohio house that would add to or change Governor Kasich’s proposed budget. Tomorrow on the Sound of Ideas Journalists Roundtable we’ll look at some of the major ones, whether they survived, and why or why not. Also, plans for layoffs are taking shape in cities and school districts enacting dramatic cuts. Another big corruption arrest in Cuyahoga County, and healthy foods become policy in the city of Cleveland. Join the discussion tomorrow at 9 on 90.3.

M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau

Andy Baskin, Sports Anchor, WEWS