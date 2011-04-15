© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 15, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Should they stay or should they go? New developments this week for two Ohio businesses caught in a bidding war about whether to maintain headquarters in the state or go elsewhere. Also, after finally getting voters to approve four new casinos in Ohio, developers are anxious to get on with it. But now Governor Kasich wants to change the terms. Lots of other news too, along with your comments and questions. It's the reporters’ roundtable Friday at 9 on 90.3.

Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Statehouse News Bureau
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

