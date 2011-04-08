© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Friday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 8, 2011 at 2:00 PM EDT
Deep cuts in the state budget are expected to hit Ohio cities hard, and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson isn’t taking it lying down. Our roundtable assesses the rising tension between the state and its urban centers. Also, the soaring expense of defending accused serial killer Anthony Sowell, and Eaton Corporation is accused of wanton gender discrimination. It’s the Sound of Ideas Reporters' Roundtable, Friday at 9 on 90.3.
Bill Cohen, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau
M.L. Schultze, News Director, WKSU
Chris Quinn, Metro Editor, The Plain Dealer

